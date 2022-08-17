Previous
Relaxing by ingrid01
Photo 2925

Relaxing

Dino turned 13 this week, Yelena baked him a dog-cake (flower, peanut butter, eggs and banana) which he loved.
I was hoping to get a good picture of Dino, but so far I did not manage that.

Taking a picture of Baloo was easier... He loves laying in the sun like this!
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
moni kozi ace
Aaaahaaahaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!! So adorable!
August 19th, 2022  
