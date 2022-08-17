Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2925
Relaxing
Dino turned 13 this week, Yelena baked him a dog-cake (flower, peanut butter, eggs and banana) which he loved.
I was hoping to get a good picture of Dino, but so far I did not manage that.
Taking a picture of Baloo was easier... He loves laying in the sun like this!
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3079
photos
81
followers
77
following
801% complete
View this month »
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th August 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sunbathing
,
baloo
moni kozi
ace
Aaaahaaahaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!! So adorable!
August 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close