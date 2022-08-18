Previous
On the window by ingrid01
Photo 2926

On the window

The 52 Frames theme this week is water. I wanted a droplet photo, but in between sunshine (see Baloo) it was a bit overcast in the morning and I will need lots of light.

In the afternoon it rained and I tried this. The green is from the grass in the backyard.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Ingrid

