Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2926
On the window
The 52 Frames theme this week is water. I wanted a droplet photo, but in between sunshine (see Baloo) it was a bit overcast in the morning and I will need lots of light.
In the afternoon it rained and I tried this. The green is from the grass in the backyard.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3079
photos
81
followers
77
following
801% complete
View this month »
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th August 2022 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
abstract
,
droplets
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close