Baloo likes doing tricks, especially when treats are involved. Often he gets so excited that he does sit, shake (left, then right), lay down and roll in this order when he really wants to have something without prompting...

The 52 frames project this week is to have your photo edited by someone else. The extra challenge was a self portrait. Self portraits are not really my thing, but as the subject was too broad otherwise I had a try with Baloo. Although I like this photo, it will not be the photo used for that project.

30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Ingrid

Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot. He looks such a lovely dog.
September 1st, 2022  
