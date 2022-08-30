Self portrait..

Baloo likes doing tricks, especially when treats are involved. Often he gets so excited that he does sit, shake (left, then right), lay down and roll in this order when he really wants to have something without prompting...



The 52 frames project this week is to have your photo edited by someone else. The extra challenge was a self portrait. Self portraits are not really my thing, but as the subject was too broad otherwise I had a try with Baloo. Although I like this photo, it will not be the photo used for that project.



