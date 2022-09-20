Previous
Next
Rule of odds by ingrid01
Photo 2959

Rule of odds

These are the neighbor's flowers in my garden. I like this plant, but it is very invasive.

This week for 52 Frames is the rule of odds. This is not a brilliant photo, but at least I will keep my streak there and I have another gap filled here!
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
813% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise