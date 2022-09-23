Sign up
Photo 2955
Happy!
Yelena was definitely happy as she had a great day at school. Dressing up for this theme and the participation of the teachers was awesome.
But I'm not too sure if Dino was impressed, although with his 13 years, he is quite used to something. He wore dresses, t-shirts and more, so compared to that sunglasses must not be that bad :)
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Tags
emotion
,
sep22words
