Photo 2959
In the evening sun
I do not know why by I like taking photos of pylons.... They are pretty high, so tagging for that word too!
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3116
photos
77
followers
73
following
810% complete
View this month »
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
high
,
letters
,
sep22words
Heather
ace
I like your pov and the sun capture here!
September 28th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Mooie constructie lijnen en zonlicht .
September 28th, 2022
