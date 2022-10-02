Previous
Pumpkins, lights and ghost! by ingrid01
Photo 2966

Pumpkins, lights and ghost!

The fall/Halloween decorations already up in our neighborhood are amazing!

This is a new house. It was build extra high after Harvey (2017). I like the purple light, otherwise the 2 blow-up items would be a bit boring.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Ingrid

