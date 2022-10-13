Previous
Next
Fungi by ingrid01
Photo 2979

Fungi

Living in Houston I learned that mushrooms do not necessarily grow in autumn/fall, but visiting in the Netherlands, they do give me a autumn feeling.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise