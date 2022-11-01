Sign up
Photo 2998
Opposites!
What do you do on a rainy day? Play with some pencils :)
Unfortunately these pencils are very old... I tried to sharpen the points more, but they kept breaking, so this is what it is.
Now I'm up to date again!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3156
photos
76
followers
73
following
821% complete
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
8
1
365
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
1st November 2022 8:18pm
opposites
owo-5
nov22words
Sally Ings
ace
Very creative
November 1st, 2022
