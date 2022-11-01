Previous
Opposites! by ingrid01
Photo 2998

Opposites!

What do you do on a rainy day? Play with some pencils :)

Unfortunately these pencils are very old... I tried to sharpen the points more, but they kept breaking, so this is what it is.

Now I'm up to date again!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Ingrid

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Very creative
November 1st, 2022  
