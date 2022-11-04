My window

I have my own room now with my computer and sewing machine! I like it a lot. This is the window!



My idea for today was a little more complex, but simply do not have the time and energy for it.

Before we were in Oman the last 3 (school) years, I was a substitute teacher. Now everything has settled, I started working again! This time it is a lovely little international school with kids from 18 months (in September) to 5th grade. Last Friday was my first day and I've been back yesterday, today and will be there tomorrow too! I love it, but it doesn't leave a lot of time for other projects.