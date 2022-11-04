Previous
Next
My window by ingrid01
Photo 3000

My window

I have my own room now with my computer and sewing machine! I like it a lot. This is the window!

My idea for today was a little more complex, but simply do not have the time and energy for it.
Before we were in Oman the last 3 (school) years, I was a substitute teacher. Now everything has settled, I started working again! This time it is a lovely little international school with kids from 18 months (in September) to 5th grade. Last Friday was my first day and I've been back yesterday, today and will be there tomorrow too! I love it, but it doesn't leave a lot of time for other projects.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise