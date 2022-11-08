Previous
Cozy by ingrid01
Cozy

My idea was something "cozier" with the blanket, but this was best I (or actually they) could do.

They are good friends now and often sleep very close together.
Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
Cosied up together.
