Photo 3005
Cozy
My idea was something "cozier" with the blanket, but this was best I (or actually they) could do.
They are good friends now and often sleep very close together.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
3166
photos
76
followers
73
following
823% complete
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3001
109
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
9th November 2022 10:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dogs
,
cozy
,
nove22words
Susan Wakely
ace
Cosied up together.
November 10th, 2022
