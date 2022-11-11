Remember

If you pay an amount the boy scouts in our neighborhood (and their dads) put up a flag for every occasion that needs a flag. So about half of the houses in our street have a flag. It is a really nice view. This time the flags are up for Veterans Day and thus perfect for the word "remember" today.



This morning I tried to get a few flags in a row, but the sun was coming from the wrong direction (or the flags were). Now the sun is gone and we even had some rain.



But with a little wind the this flag looked good. A few weeks ago the 52 Frames theme was taking a photo through something. So today I experimented with that again and took the picture through my door. This gave the glare on the top left and haze at the bottom. I liked it better than just the plain flag photo.

