Remember by ingrid01
Photo 3008

Remember

If you pay an amount the boy scouts in our neighborhood (and their dads) put up a flag for every occasion that needs a flag. So about half of the houses in our street have a flag. It is a really nice view. This time the flags are up for Veterans Day and thus perfect for the word "remember" today.

This morning I tried to get a few flags in a row, but the sun was coming from the wrong direction (or the flags were). Now the sun is gone and we even had some rain.

But with a little wind the this flag looked good. A few weeks ago the 52 Frames theme was taking a photo through something. So today I experimented with that again and took the picture through my door. This gave the glare on the top left and haze at the bottom. I liked it better than just the plain flag photo.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
A fitting tribute to all of the Veterans.
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
A lovely tribute, photographing one flag was a good choice.
November 11th, 2022  
Pam ace
It looks wonderful. I like the light coming from the side. How nice that every house has a flag,
November 11th, 2022  
