Photo 3010
Green trees
For the word landscape today...
I took this photo a few days ago because I really liked the light the morning sun gave shining on the tree.
In Houston most trees are still green. But we do have a cold front now and it is not warm...
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3169
photos
76
followers
73
following
824% complete
View this month »
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
11th November 2022 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
landscape
,
nov22words
