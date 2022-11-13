Previous
Green trees by ingrid01
Photo 3010

Green trees

For the word landscape today...
I took this photo a few days ago because I really liked the light the morning sun gave shining on the tree.
In Houston most trees are still green. But we do have a cold front now and it is not warm...
Ingrid

