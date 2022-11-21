Sign up
Photo 3018
Above...
... we could finally see some blue sky!
Weather has been cold and wet for some time and that is not normal for Houston, but today it looked a lot better :)
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
3180
photos
77
followers
74
following
827% complete
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3013
111
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
22nd November 2022 4:00pm
Tags
above
,
nov22words
Heather
ace
Great pov to capture this glorious blue sky and the green treetops! Fav
November 22nd, 2022
