Photo 3020
Cheese!
I did not have a lot of inspiration for the word savory, so quickly took a photo of our cheese.
No need to comment...
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
3182
photos
77
followers
74
following
827% complete
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th November 2022 9:00pm
Tags
cheese
,
savory
,
nov22words
