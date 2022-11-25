Sign up
Photo 3022
Buttons
When I was a kid, I loved going through boxes full of buttons my grandma had. She was a great seamstress (just for family).
Now I have my own box!
And... by turning it upside down I found my thimble! I was looking for it since our move this summer!
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Tags
buttons
,
nov22words
Heather
ace
Love all the colours and the memories this image evokes for me! My mother had boxes of buttons too, and yes, it was fun to go through them. Glad to hear you are carrying on the tradition, Ingrid. Fav
November 25th, 2022
