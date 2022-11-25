Previous
Next
Buttons by ingrid01
Photo 3022

Buttons

When I was a kid, I loved going through boxes full of buttons my grandma had. She was a great seamstress (just for family).
Now I have my own box!

And... by turning it upside down I found my thimble! I was looking for it since our move this summer!
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Love all the colours and the memories this image evokes for me! My mother had boxes of buttons too, and yes, it was fun to go through them. Glad to hear you are carrying on the tradition, Ingrid. Fav
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise