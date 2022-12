Whoops - eye open!

In Sheldon Lake State Park are quite a few ponds. There was a sign "mind the alligators", but we didn't really believe it until we saw this one. His eyes were closed, but briefly opened an eye when we passed.

Was it for the photo or did he smell Baloo?!



Another little whoopsie was that I first posted the photo with his eyes closed. That photo is now in my Extras album