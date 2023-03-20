Previous
Red by ingrid01
Photo 3094

Red

Mostly green in this picture, but the flower is red.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Ingrid

Heather ace
What a gorgeous shot, Ingrid! I love the simplicity of your composition, the light on the reds, your dof and bokeh! All super! Fav!!!
March 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I like that there’d flower is centre of attention.
March 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful love the bokeh
March 20th, 2023  
Lin ace
Excellent dof
March 20th, 2023  
