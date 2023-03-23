A tiny fly

Yesterday I cleaned my lenses because on Saturday my husband and I are going on a holiday! The last time we went away together might have been before we got kids...



Anyway, when I was doing that outside, a little annoying fly tried to help me. Later I found him (or one of his friends) and it made the perfect green rainbow photo.



We will be gone for a week (back on Saturday April 1st), so I plan to be back here then!



