Photo 3097
A tiny fly
Yesterday I cleaned my lenses because on Saturday my husband and I are going on a holiday! The last time we went away together might have been before we got kids...
Anyway, when I was doing that outside, a little annoying fly tried to help me. Later I found him (or one of his friends) and it made the perfect green rainbow photo.
We will be gone for a week (back on Saturday April 1st), so I plan to be back here then!
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3262
photos
75
followers
73
following
848% complete
View this month »
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd March 2023 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
fly
,
insect
,
rainbow2023
Heather
ace
A great shot, Ingrid, to capture the iridescence of the fly against the green leaves! Wishing you and Norbert a wonderful holiday!!!
March 24th, 2023
