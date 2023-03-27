Previous
Red (and wet) by ingrid01
Photo 3101

Red (and wet)

Sorry for the mass upload... I'm trying to catch up/finish my rainbow calendar after my husband and I went on a holiday to Oregon for a week.

One day it was raining and we went to the botanical gardens (near Silverton), so I tried to get all the colors for my rainbow calendar.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful berries and droplets.
April 7th, 2023  
