Milkweed

I have decided to participate in the 30 shots and my subject will be the milkweed (and hopefully caterpillars and butterflies) in my garden.



This plant is "Asclepias". When I was on my holiday the girls were so nice to buy 5 post at the garden center. It is very popular and I was afraid it would be sold out by the time of my return.



It is now planted and doing well.