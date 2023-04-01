Previous
Next
Milkweed by ingrid01
Photo 3106

Milkweed

I have decided to participate in the 30 shots and my subject will be the milkweed (and hopefully caterpillars and butterflies) in my garden.

This plant is "Asclepias". When I was on my holiday the girls were so nice to buy 5 post at the garden center. It is very popular and I was afraid it would be sold out by the time of my return.

It is now planted and doing well.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
851% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This will be interesting to follow.
April 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely I hope you get the butterflies too
April 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise