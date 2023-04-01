Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3106
Milkweed
I have decided to participate in the 30 shots and my subject will be the milkweed (and hopefully caterpillars and butterflies) in my garden.
This plant is "Asclepias". When I was on my holiday the girls were so nice to buy 5 post at the garden center. It is very popular and I was afraid it would be sold out by the time of my return.
It is now planted and doing well.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3273
photos
75
followers
72
following
851% complete
View this month »
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
9th April 2023 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
milkweed
,
asclepias
,
30-shots2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This will be interesting to follow.
April 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely I hope you get the butterflies too
April 9th, 2023
