Somebody is eating.... by ingrid01
Photo 3115

Somebody is eating....

I noticed that some holes appeared in the leaves of some milkweed plants. That means that there must be caterpillars....
Still catching up so watch this place tomorrow...
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Dawn ace
No monarch caterpillars?
April 13th, 2023  
