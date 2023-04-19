Previous
Number One. by ingrid01
Number One.

The habitat is standing in the kitchen and the fun thing is that everybody (my husband and 2 girls) are now watching the progress too.

This is the biggest caterpillar and he/she is doing well. I added 3 smaller ones and think that on a leave there must have been a little egg, because we spotted another tiny one. Making it 5!
19th April 2023

Ingrid

@ingrid01
