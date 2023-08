Cows and calves

Taken during my holiday in the Netherlands.

Demyan, our son lives just outside Amsterdam and at walking distance of the Gaasperplas. The Gaasperplas is a lake and nature area. Yelena and I went for a walk and came across 4 cows with their calves.



Live is starting to get a little busy - I will start as a long-term sub when my school starts on Thursday and in order to not fall too far behind I will allow myself to use older photos to keep on track.