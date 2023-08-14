Previous
Non-realistic by ingrid01
Non-realistic

Baloo has big ears, but the AI in Photoshop helped me to make them even bigger for today's prompt.

I also changed his tag into a heart-charm.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Babs ace
Ha ha don't let him out in a strong wind, he will take off with those ears.
August 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
It reminds one of The Flying Nun lol
August 14th, 2023  
Heather ace
Now, Ingrid- did Baloo approve this shot? Ears aside (your AI renditions are spooking me), Baloo has the sweetest expression! Fav
August 14th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He looks like he can fly
August 14th, 2023  
