Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3181
Non-realistic
Baloo has big ears, but the AI in Photoshop helped me to make them even bigger for today's prompt.
I also changed his tag into a heart-charm.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3352
photos
74
followers
72
following
871% complete
View this month »
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd September 2022 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
august23words
,
non-realistic
Babs
ace
Ha ha don't let him out in a strong wind, he will take off with those ears.
August 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
It reminds one of The Flying Nun lol
August 14th, 2023
Heather
ace
Now, Ingrid- did Baloo approve this shot? Ears aside (your AI renditions are spooking me), Baloo has the sweetest expression! Fav
August 14th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He looks like he can fly
August 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close