Previous
Picasso! by ingrid01
Photo 3182

Picasso!

I suddenly had an idea! I was in the process to clean up my scraps and as they were on the floor anyway, I tried to copy a painting. It didn't look much until I added the black lines in Photoshop!
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Very well done !
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise