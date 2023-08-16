Sign up
Photo 3182
Picasso!
I suddenly had an idea! I was in the process to clean up my scraps and as they were on the floor anyway, I tried to copy a painting. It didn't look much until I added the black lines in Photoshop!
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
3353
photos
74
followers
72
following
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
16th August 2023 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
fabric
,
scraps
,
picasso
,
august23words
Corinne
ace
Very well done !
August 18th, 2023
