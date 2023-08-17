Previous
Next
Coocoo Baloo by ingrid01
Photo 3184

Coocoo Baloo

is how we call him if he does crazy things.
This is his favorite pose when laying in the sun.

I did not know the word 'quirk' and looked it up. I hope this fits that word...
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So funny.
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise