A view! by ingrid01
A view!

When driving back to Nadya's apartment after I got some food, I loved seeing the mountains in the distance so much that I pulled over and took an iPhone photo!
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the road trough a beautiful landscape.
September 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot and such lovely wide road
September 15th, 2023  
Heather ace
I agree! I love seeing these mountains too!
September 15th, 2023  
