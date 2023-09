Backlit Cosmos Flower

This is for the backlit 52 Frames week. The light this morning was gorgeous! I love the lens I used because of the low Aperture (2.8), but did adjust to get most of the flower in focus.



In March we put wild flower seeds in our front yard. We had beautiful flowers in May and because all the flowers were done by the end of July we took everything out. However, to our surprise many new Cosmos flowers came up! They started blooming again this week!!!