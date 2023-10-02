Sign up
Photo 3225
Smoke #2
There was a little too much wind for this project, causing the smoke to go everywhere. But luckily the incense stick burnt for quite a while and I was not in a hurry... and got some good shots (smoke left, right up and down). This is smoke left :)
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Tags
abstract
,
smoke
,
abstract-76
Babs
ace
This one looks very elegant.
October 3rd, 2023
