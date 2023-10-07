Sign up
Previous
Photo 3230
Smoke #7
Last one. I like the golden incense stick in this one.
And again THANK YOU for all the comments and favs! Many made it to the Popular and Trending Page!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
2
2
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
3402
photos
73
followers
71
following
884% complete
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th September 2023 5:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
gold
,
smoke
Heather
ace
Yet another great one, Ingrid! I've loved them all! Fav
October 8th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely they all were fantastic
October 8th, 2023
