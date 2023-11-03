Previous
Pedernales Falls SP - great geology by ingrid01
Pedernales Falls SP - great geology

My husband is a geophysicist, but enjoys geology too... and when he starts to take photos, I know we are at a special spot!
(Normally, I take photos and he waits patiently)
Ingrid

