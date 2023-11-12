Sign up
Previous
Photo 3266
Hangar Hotel
The hotel - It was fun to see the airplanes and I liked how the hotel was decorated (WWII style). Here we are about to leave (my husband in the blue Porche) is ready for me, but I needed a few photos to remember this trip.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3441
photos
73
followers
71
following
894% complete
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
5th November 2023 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hotel
,
hangar
Susan Wakely
ace
A great location for a hotel.
November 13th, 2023
