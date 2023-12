Happy New Year!

I wish all my 365 friends the best for 2024!



It is a Dutch tradition to make and eat "oliebollen". We keep it up, only this year I made the mistake not to check how much yeast was needed. So I had to do a quick run to the store and due to that the first batch had a little too much filling, hence they don't really look like balls.

But they are/were delicious!