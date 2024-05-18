Sign up
Previous
Photo 3348
Monarch butterfly
The poor thing might have gotten hurt in the storm on Thursday, but she could still fly very well!
Thank you to all who responded on the two reflection photo versions. I had a slight preference for the color as did many, so I used that one.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th May 2024 12:06pm
Tags
butterfly
,
milkweed
,
monarch
