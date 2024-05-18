Previous
Monarch butterfly by ingrid01
Photo 3348

Monarch butterfly

The poor thing might have gotten hurt in the storm on Thursday, but she could still fly very well!

Thank you to all who responded on the two reflection photo versions. I had a slight preference for the color as did many, so I used that one.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise