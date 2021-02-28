Previous
Next
FOR2021 Calendar by ingrid01
1 / 365

FOR2021 Calendar

This is my calendar! I swapped 2 sets of photos and now I'm quite happy with it.

I always love this month! And especially enjoyed the portrait part this year!

Oh and did you notice I have another album now (Extras) - also a birthday present ;)
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Gerasimos Georg.
Looks great!
well done :)
February 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise