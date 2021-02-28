Sign up
FOR2021 Calendar
This is my calendar! I swapped 2 sets of photos and now I'm quite happy with it.
I always love this month! And especially enjoyed the portrait part this year!
Oh and did you notice I have another album now (Extras) - also a birthday present ;)
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
28th February 2021 2:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calendar
,
for2021
Gerasimos Georg.
Looks great!
well done :)
February 28th, 2021
