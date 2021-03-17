Sign up
7 / 365
Droplet - set-up
This is the set up I made and used to photograph the droplets. It is not an exciting photo, but I think it will come in really handy when I try to do it again sometime in the future.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
3
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2440
photos
55
followers
54
following
Tags
droplets-set-up
John Falconer
ace
... and a good idea for me to see how it’s done! Great shot. Thanks
March 18th, 2021
ClearDay
ace
That's cool to see - so much setup
March 18th, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
always interesting to see,some behind the scenes every now and then
March 18th, 2021
