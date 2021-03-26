Sign up
10 / 365
Finished quilt (March 2019)
Two years ago I finished this quilt for my best friend. She wanted blue with some green because that went best by the curtains in her bedroom.
Posting today to match the left over fabric I post for the rainbow in the main album.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2451
photos
56
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
19th March 2019 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
quilt
Margo
ace
Well done
March 26th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. I am sure that your friend was delighted.
March 26th, 2021
Peter H
ace
Wow!
March 26th, 2021
