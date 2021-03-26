Previous
Finished quilt (March 2019) by ingrid01
Finished quilt (March 2019)

Two years ago I finished this quilt for my best friend. She wanted blue with some green because that went best by the curtains in her bedroom.
Posting today to match the left over fabric I post for the rainbow in the main album.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Margo ace
Well done
March 26th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. I am sure that your friend was delighted.
March 26th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Wow!
March 26th, 2021  
