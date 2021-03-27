T-shirt Quilt

Yesterday I finally finished the t-shirt quilt for Yelena. These are all the old t-shirts she had for school, swim team and holidays when we lived in Houston.



We have been gone for about 20 months now, and the delay was caused by to the fact that she was still wearing some of her favorite t-shirts.... The last one was the taekwondo shirt (black 4th t-shirt, 1st column).



It is quite big, so Yelena had to stand on a little stool. My husband helped too and you can see his feet, which made us laugh when we saw the picture...

