Sunbird nest

This is the nest 2 little Purple Sunbirds were building. The "thing" on the left is a female - they are super fast. The female has an olive color and yellowish chest. I posted a picture of one in my main album today. Males are black and because they look so different it confused me in the beginning :)



Unfortunately the nest fell down when we had some high winds. I'm sure they found another place to try again because that was in March this year.