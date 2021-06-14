Previous
Recording! by ingrid01
Recording!

The music school invited Yelena as a higher level student to record her pieces. At first we were totally confused because she has been recording her video for the Trinity Exam at home and we thought it was a recording for the Trinity program, but it wasn't.
I think it will be done as a promotion for their website and also to compensate recitals that aren't happening.

After playing a piece she could listen to the recording and it sounded very very good.
The man was also super nice and not in a hurry at all. Setting up took more than 30 minutes and in total we were there for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Also because her first piece was long and he kept hearing a weird noise in the recording. It turned out that the stool made noise when moved during playing. The stool was changed and the problem solved, but she played that long first piece 7 or 8 times....

Originally she should play 2 pieces, but she was so impressed by the sound that she asked to do a third piece. And that was no problem at all!
Ingrid

