Vaccinated!

Around 10am my husband send me a message that his company would phone me for the first vaccination. His appointment was at midday. Within a few minutes a lady phoned. I could come at 12pm too.



I had other plans for today, but... this was obviously more important. I planned to do grocery shopping tomorrow, but in order to enter a public building or shop your temperature is taken and when you run a fever you cannot go in. So I rushed out and was just back in time to go to the hospital.

Norbert was so kind to get me and that was a good thing as parking was a nightmare.



Then we walked around the building, asked and finally we found the arrows on the ground outside (it is a good thing that it never rains). The arrows continued into the building and that was very helpful as it was somewhere on the first floor in the back of a private hospital.



It was busy and we waited about 30 minutes, but Norbert saw many colleagues, so it turned into a kind of social thing.