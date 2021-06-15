Previous
Vaccinated! by ingrid01
Vaccinated!

Around 10am my husband send me a message that his company would phone me for the first vaccination. His appointment was at midday. Within a few minutes a lady phoned. I could come at 12pm too.

I had other plans for today, but... this was obviously more important. I planned to do grocery shopping tomorrow, but in order to enter a public building or shop your temperature is taken and when you run a fever you cannot go in. So I rushed out and was just back in time to go to the hospital.
Norbert was so kind to get me and that was a good thing as parking was a nightmare.

Then we walked around the building, asked and finally we found the arrows on the ground outside (it is a good thing that it never rains). The arrows continued into the building and that was very helpful as it was somewhere on the first floor in the back of a private hospital.

It was busy and we waited about 30 minutes, but Norbert saw many colleagues, so it turned into a kind of social thing.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Ingrid

Photo Details

