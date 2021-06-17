Previous
Packed! by ingrid01
Packed!

In a few hours Norbert, Demyan and Yelena will arrive in Amsterdam. This was the luggage to be checked in. Yelena has the 2nd suitcase from the right and Norbert has half of a big one. The rest is from/for Demyan. He is moving to Amsterdam to study.
Qatar business class is amazing with their luggage allowance, so although we used the scales to check, they were nicely within the maximum weight.
Unfortunately for the rest of the flights we are using KLM and their weight allowance is a lot less. But that might be a good thing too ;)
17th June 2021

Ingrid

