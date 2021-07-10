Previous
Rehearsal #2 - front ensemble by ingrid01
Rehearsal #2 - front ensemble

The second day we could attend the rehearsal, I brought another lens. It was sunny (some kids were a little sun burnt), and the combination with my other lens made my photos a whole lot better...

This is part of the front ensemble. There are 14 musicians playing in this front ensemble.

In normal years they just play the show and compete. This year there is no competition, just a celebration.

Also when you go to a show it is a lot of fun seeing the corps warming up. This year due to Covid-19 no spectators are allowed to interact with corps-members.

Because of that, Genesis also have "extras", which they often play after the show. The front ensemble plays a "variation" of Thunderstruck (AC DC), the drum-line plays something too and the brass have something with 3 soloists.

Nadya told me that they have been recorded their extra, for Youtube, but because they are still playing it after shows, it has not appeared yet. But I hope it will!
