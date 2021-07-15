Sign up
35 / 365
Goose
When feeding the ducks with old bread in the Netherlands close to where our son Demyan lives now, we saw a goose family with 7 goslings.
This is mommy or daddy who really kept an eye on us.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Ingrid
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
15th July 2021 8:16pm
Tags
goose
