Previous
Next
The "Pier", Scheveningen by ingrid01
37 / 365

The "Pier", Scheveningen

After the water tower in the other picture we walked to the beach. In the distance you can see the "Pier". A very well know landmark in the Netherlands.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise