38 / 365
Poppy!
After all the beautiful poppy-pictures I've seen here, I was happy to find one. However taking a decent photo was hard. It was windy and I find taking photos of red flowers always challenging...
Taken close to where our son Demyan now lives.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2635
photos
65
followers
70
following
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
2556
2557
36
2558
2559
37
2560
38
Views
6
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd July 2021 5:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
poppy
