Previous
Next
43 / 365
Dino is 12!
Yelena baked a dog-friendly-cake (egg, carrot & peanut butter)
We didn't have the right candles, but 8 and 4 makes 12 and when you calculate 7 dog-years to a calendar year you get 84!
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
moni kozi
ace
aaahaaahaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!! very clever with the candles :D
August 17th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lucky Dino.
August 17th, 2021
