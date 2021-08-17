Previous
Dino is 12! by ingrid01
Dino is 12!

Yelena baked a dog-friendly-cake (egg, carrot & peanut butter)
We didn't have the right candles, but 8 and 4 makes 12 and when you calculate 7 dog-years to a calendar year you get 84!
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Ingrid

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
aaahaaahaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!! very clever with the candles :D
August 17th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lucky Dino.
August 17th, 2021  
