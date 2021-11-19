Happy dog

The weather is very nice now (around 29C / 84 F) and Baloo was lucky that I wanted to check out the low tide. Fortunately around 3 pm there were not a lot of people at the beach.



Baloo can run very fast, but has a funny way of doing that. He pushes of with both hind legs at the same time. I have a lot of photos like this :)

He also found a stick and had a great time!