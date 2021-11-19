Sign up
53 / 365
Happy dog
The weather is very nice now (around 29C / 84 F) and Baloo was lucky that I wanted to check out the low tide. Fortunately around 3 pm there were not a lot of people at the beach.
Baloo can run very fast, but has a funny way of doing that. He pushes of with both hind legs at the same time. I have a lot of photos like this :)
He also found a stick and had a great time!
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
running
,
low tide
,
baloo
