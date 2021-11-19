Previous
Next
Happy dog by ingrid01
53 / 365

Happy dog

The weather is very nice now (around 29C / 84 F) and Baloo was lucky that I wanted to check out the low tide. Fortunately around 3 pm there were not a lot of people at the beach.

Baloo can run very fast, but has a funny way of doing that. He pushes of with both hind legs at the same time. I have a lot of photos like this :)
He also found a stick and had a great time!
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise