Pimped up...
55 / 365

Pimped up...

The new shopping mall opened in April. Now, another 6 months later, new restaurants came and although lots are still empty inside it starts to look very good!
In August, returning from our travels I noticed that the top of the mosque, which used to be white, was now gold... A few weeks ago they also got new speakers. They used to be white, but I guess it is the sound that counts not the color. And the sound is good, or at least loud. With the windows open I can easily hear it in my house.
In my Oman album a picture of this mosque from the other side before the paint.
21st November 2021

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman.
